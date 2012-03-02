The Pro-ject Audio Debut Carbon is an upgrade to the iconic entry-level Debut turntable.

Pro-ject's Debut has long been one of our affordable turntable's of choice and the latest upgrade comes in the form of the Debut Carbon.

The biggest improvement, which lends itself to the new name, comes in the form of a Carbon Tube in the tone arm.

Pro-ject says this will increase stiffness and decrease unwanted resonance – the material is often found in high-end tonearms but not on budget models.

The platter is larger and heavier in order to deliver a smoother rotation, there's a newly designed motor suspension and now a 4-point "O" ring suspension with two isolation feet made of Sorbothane.

High quality RCA connections are fitted on the Pro-ject Debut Carbon, plus there will be a model with a Phono Stage and a USB digital-to-analogue converter.

An Ortofon cartridge is now fitted as standard for the first time. with consumers given the choice of the Ortofon OM 10 or the Ortofon 2M Red.

The new Pro-ject Debut Carbon is available in a choice of high-gloss black, shiny red, green, blue, yellow, silver or white finishes.

