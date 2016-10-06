TVs with built-in speakers are nothing new - there's been many a time we've taken a flatscreen to task for sounding thin and weedy. That's where a decent soundbar can make all the difference.

Philips' 24PFS5231 approaches things from a slightly different angle. This 24in TV-cum-monitor doesn't have any integrated speakers. Instead, it uses a dedicated Bluetooth speaker positioned under the screen. It's a 2.1 system, featuring twin drivers and a dedicated subwoofer.

This 24in set also packs in a Freeview HD tuner, twin HDMI inputs and a USB port for external media.

The set will be available from Argos and Costco, priced at £200.

