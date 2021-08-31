Philips Fidelio T1 bring versatile true wireless earbuds to flagship audio range

As well as officially unveiling its all-new OLED+936 TV, Philips has today also lifted the lid on its latest pair of headphones – more specifically, the first true wireless earbuds to grace its flagship Fidelio audio range.

The Philips Fidelio T1 occupy the premium TWS space, with features such as active noise-cancelling, Bluetooth 5.2 with hi-res LDAC codec support, 35-hour battery life and an IPX4 water-resistant rating helping to justify that.

The T1 sport a dual-driver arrangement, with a 10mm dynamic driver covering the low frequencies, paired with a balanced armature unit delivering the mids and highs.

Six microphones – three in each bud – take care of noise cancellation, with extra processing working to suppress unwanted wind noise. Owners can use the Philips Headphones App to adjust noise cancellation and tweak the earbuds' touch-capacitive playback (play, pause and skip) controls, among other features. Philips has also included six sizes of silicone ear-tips and three sizes of Comply foam tips to help users find the most comfortable and isolating fit for them.

The Fidelio T1 is competitive on battery life, offering nine hours from the buds and 25 hours in total with the charging case – that's with ANC activated. Without it, that's an even more impressive 13 and 35 hours. Fast Charge means that a 15-minute charge can deliver an hour of music playback, too.

Thanks to an IR sensor, the buds can automatically pause music playback when they are removed. And either bud can be used on their own in mono, if the user so wishes.

The aesthetic design is defined by an elongated earbud housing finished in brushed metal, complemented by a Muirhead sustainable leather insert on the supplied charging case.

Philips has yet to confirm the price of the just-announced Fidelio T1, but we can typically expect this sort of specification to sit within the premium space, alongside the class-leading likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 of the ever-competitive true wireless world. More details on pricing and availability to follow as soon as we have them.

