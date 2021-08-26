Gaming-ready Philips OLED+936 TVs go live ahead of launch

Philips has added next generation gaming features and a dual picture processor system to its flagship OLED TV, the Philips OLED+936, which will launch officially next week.

The Philips OLED+936 will come in 48in, 55in and 65in sizes and feature a Bowers & Wilkins soundbar stand, two HDMI 2.1 ports and the ever-popular four-sided Ambilight technology.

According to flatpanelsHD, those HDMI 2.1 sockets will support 120fps gaming at 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X and PS5 with eARC, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync too.

The built-in Bowers bar is a Dolby Atmos-enabled 3.1.2ch speaker but with upgraded drivers compared to the system in last year's flagship, the Philips OLED+935. As for the dual-chip P5 system, we'll have to wait until the official launch to find out how that works and what benefits its aiming to provide.

As with the rest of the 2021 Philips TV line-up, as announced at the beginning of the year, Android 10 remains the OS of choice. There's still no mention of the Google TV interface but the likes of Google Assistant, Chromecast and AV1 video decoding are all present and correct along with access to all the major streaming services.

Philips continues to back all the HDR horses with playback for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ included on the OLED+936. There's no mention of Apple AirPlay 2 or DTS:X on the audio side. There are two other HDMI ports to use alongside the aforementioned 2.1-certified pair.

We look forward to bringing you more when we go hands-on with this premium set next week.

