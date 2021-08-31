Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless earbuds focus on calls as well as music

If you're looking for the best true wireless earbuds, you're spoilt for choice, but Jabra is hoping to bring something new to the party. Namely, a focus on calls as well as music. The company has just announced the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, which feature call-focussed tech to make your handsfree chats as clear as your tunes.

It has also announced two other pairs of true wireless earbuds: the Elite 7 Active (which promise to stay in even the sweatiest of ears during workouts) and Elite 3 (its most affordable true wireless pair ever).

The Elite 7 Pro feature Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology, which it says delivers "ultimate call clarity, even in the noisiest places". It makes sense – according to the Qualcomm State of Play Report 2020, voice calling is the second-most popular use for wireless headphones after music.

Jabra's tech brings together a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms to give call quality a polish. At the heart of it are the voice pick-up sensors (VPUs) – one in each earbud. The algorithms constantly analyse the type of noise being picked up by the built-in microphones, and when they detect wind noise, they active the VPUs. Bone conduction tech transmits your voice via vibrations in the jawbone, with the algorithm using the best combination of bone conduction sensor and microphones to transmit the clearest call possible.

ANC is on board, and it's adjustable, so you can tweak it depending on your surroundings. You can also create a personalised audio profile and use HearThrough to define how much outside noise – if any – you want to allow in.

The Elite 7 Pro are 16 per cent smaller than the Elite 75t, which were Jabra's smallest earbuds. Battery life is a respectable nine hours with ANC and a total of 35 hours using the carry case. Plug in for just five minutes, and you'll get 72 minutes of play time.

Voice assistants? You get Amazon Alexa, Apple's Siri and Google Assistant at your beck and call. And the buds are rated IP57, which is one of the higher water- and dust-proof ratings available.

Active types can get basically the same product but with a sports-centred feature. The Elite 7 Active feature Jabra's ShakeGrip coating, which is designed to stay put no matter how vigorously you work out.

The only other difference between these and the Elite 7 Pro is that these lack the MultiSensor Voice tech – otherwise, they're identical.

And if you're on a tighter budget? Maybe the Jabra Elite 3 could be up your street.

Despite being more affordable than the other two pairs (though not as cheap as some we've tested), they still promise rich sound, powerful bass and clear calls. That's thanks to the 6mm speakers, four-microphone call technology and Qualcomm aptX HD audio.

There's no noise cancellation, but there is noise isolation with the same HearThrough awareness as the other pairs. And battery life stands at seven hours (28 including the carry case). You also get a range of colours, including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

The Elite 3 go on sale on 1st September, while the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will follow on 1st October. The Elite 7 Pro cost £199.99, the Elite 7 Active £169.99 and Elite 3 £79.99.

