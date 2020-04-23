Pearl Jam to release free "special audiovisual experience" in Dolby Atmos

Apple device-owning Pearl Jam fans, this one's for you.

Tomorrow (Friday), the Eddie Vedder-fronted rock band is releasing an immersive audiovisual event based on its new album Gigaton, available to Apple TV app users in over 100 countries.

Gigaton Visual Experience will be free to watch on Apple TV 4K streamers iPhones, iPads, iPod touches and Macs via the Apple TV app for seven days, before becoming available to rent or buy.

The special streaming release in celebration of Pearl Jam's eleventh album, and first in nearly seven years, presents the critically acclaimed tracklist alongside visuals produced by Evolve Studios, giving fans an opportunity to experience the album in a completely different way.

The "unparalleled experience that enhances Gigaton's massive scope" will be available in Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR so if you're kitted out with an Atmos soundbar (or speakers) and/or a Vision-supporting TV, you are undoubtedly in for a treat.



“I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances," explains Gigaton producer Josh Evans. “It’s truly a unique way to experience this album.”

