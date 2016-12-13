Oppo's first 4K Blu-ray player will cost £649 and go on sale in the UK this week, Oppo has confirmed to What Hi-Fi?.

"We are dispatching players to our retailers today," said a spokesperson for the company.

On Oppo's website, the UDP-203 is listed as being available to pre-order from Friday, but only in the US.

The 203 plays UHD Blu-rays, regular Blu-rays, 3D, DVDs, DVD-Audio discs, SACDs and CDs. It also supports hi-res audio files, including FLAC, WAV, two-channel DSD256 and multichannel DSD64/128.

HDR (high dynamic range) also comes as standard, as do two HDMI outputs, a 7.1 multichannel analogue output, and twin USB outputs.

The Oppo will face some stiff competition. We awarded the Panasonic DMP-UB900 five out of five in our review, and it's about £50 cheaper than the Oppo. We'll bring you a review of the UDP-203 as soon as we can.

