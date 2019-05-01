Onkyo launches pair of RZ Series IMAX Enhanced AV receivers

First it was Pioneer, and now Onkyo has taken the wraps off its first ever IMAX Enhanced AV receivers.

The TX-RZ840 (£1199, pictured above) and TX-RZ740 (£949) are both 9.2 channel AV amps with 215 and 185 watts per channel respectively (into 6 ohms, 1kHz, 10% THD, one channel driven).

A first for Onkyo, both of these amplifiers are certified IMAX Enhanced. IMAX Enhanced is a new licensing and certification home entertainment programme, born out of a partnership between IMAX and DTS. It's claimed IMAX Enhanced versions of 4K HDR movies and TV programmes should look their best when viewed through compatible kit.

The only fly in the ointment is that the feature doesn't come at launch - you'll have to wait for a future firmware update.

Another badge the Onkyos get is THX Certified Select. This status has been achieved following 2000 bench-tests in 75 categories, "satisfying THX requirements for cinema-reference volume in rooms where the viewing position is about 3.5m from the screen."

As you'd expect with amps at this price level, both the TX-RZ840 and 740 support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound formats

Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer will be added via a firmware - the audio processing tech attempts to deliver more immersive listening from non-Atmos speaker packages.

Both amps are equipped with Onkyo's Dynamic Audio Amplification (DAA) system, whose job it is to stabilise high power delivery for improved control and dynamics.

The receivers also feature a new HDMI board with shorter signal paths and refined ground paths to allow for cleaner AV signals.

Speaker set-up comes courtesy of the built-in AccuEQ Advance calibtation system, which measures various elements including background noise and speaker phase.

Access to a wealth of streaming services and wireless features is included, including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer Amazon Music, AirPlay2 and DTS Play-Fi.

Hi-res audio support is standard, with the AKM DAC found in each amp capable of supporting up to 32-bit/384kHz sample rates and DSD. Each model also comes with its own built-in moving magnet phono stage for compatible turntables.

Onkyo provides you with plenty of connections for all your kit, including seven 4K and HDR-supporting HDMI inputs and two outputs. The 'RZ840 also supports eARC through its main HDMI output.

The Onkyo TX-RZ740 and TX-RZ840 both go on sale this month and are available in either black or silver.

