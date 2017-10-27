FlareConnect works in a similar fashion to other wireless multi-room platforms, such as FireConnect by Blackfire Research (which Onkyo and Pioneer products use) and DTS Play:Fi.

FlareConnect can access, play and share music from streaming services or from your network (whether it's stored on a PC, laptop or NAS drive), and works over dual-band wi-fi (2.4GHz/5GHz) between compatible Onkyo and Pioneer hi-fi components, systems and speakers.

It's all accessed from the Onkyo Controller and Pioneer Remote apps. In the UK, streaming services include Tidal, Deezer and TuneIn will be on board, while support will extend to Spotify Connect too.

Once connected, the app also gives you access to the multi-room functionality, allowing you to group compatible products together, allowing you to play music from your network or via Bluetooth or USB. Next year, a further update will allow users to stream from an external connected analogue source, such as a CD player or turntable.

Supported 2017 Onkyo products include: TX-8270 and TX-8250 stereo receivers; TX-NR474, TX-NR575E, TX-NR676E, TX-RZ720 and TX-RZ820 AV receivers; and the CS-N575D microsystem.

Current Pioneer products include the FS-W40 and FS-W50 hi-fi systems and MRX-3 and MRX-5 wireless speakers. Select 2016 models will also get the firmware update.

The FlareConnect firmware update is due to begin rolling out from 30th October.

