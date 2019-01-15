Audeze iSine in-ears go wireless with Bluetooth module

In the wake of CES, Audeze has revealed the latest addition to its iSine headphone series... a Bluetooth module.

That may not sound particularly exciting, but actually it could be music to the ears of current (and even new) iSine headphone users.

The ‘Cipher Bluetooth Module’ is essentially a module-toting cable that can be fixed to any existing pair of high-end Audeze iSine headphones (such as the iSine 10 and iSine 20) to gift them Bluetooth connectivity.

The module allows for Bluetooth aptX and aptX HD playback, with support for up to 24-bit audio with low-latency. Its battery life is a reasonable 8 hours, and its built-in microphone facilitates phone calls.

The Cipher Bluetooth Module will cost £89/$99 when it becomes available on Amazon in February, or it can alternatively be purchased with the iSine20 or iSine10 headphones.

