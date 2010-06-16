Following hot on the heals of the new Pure One Mi DAB radio comes the £60 Nevada Sinfonie II.

It's future-proofed with DAB, DAB+ and DMB-A compatibility, as well as providing analogue FM reception.

A large, single speaker gives "effortless, clear and powerful sound", says its maker, and it also has an illuminated display, alarm clock and automatic time setting.

Finished in gloss black, and supplied with a UK/European mains adaptor, the Nevada Sinfonie II is available to buy now on the Nevada website.

