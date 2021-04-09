Netflix signs exclusive rights to all Sony's upcoming films

If you want to watch any forthcoming Sony film at home, you'll need Netflix. Sony Pictures has inked a deal that will make Netflix the exclusive home to all of its future cinematic output after cinemas, starting in 2022.

This will include the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Morbius and videogame spinoff Uncharted.

Netflix will take the place of Starz as Sony's streaming service of choice, reports Deadline. Sony already had a similar deal in place with Netflix for its animated films, so this deal deepens an already existing relationship.

It also includes output from Sony's other studios: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics, Screen Gems, and TriStar Pictures.

Such 'pay one' deals are quite rare nowadays, seeing as media behemoths like Disney and Warner Bros own both their own movie studios and streaming services (Disney owns Disney+, while Warner Bros owns HBO Max). Inevitably, they keep their own cinematic content for their own streaming services, which is why you'll see films from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

The deal also gives Netflix first refusal on any films Sony will put direct to streaming. But if Netflix opts not to take one, Sony is free to shop it around elsewhere.

Netflix is the world's biggest streaming service for TV shows and films, with more than 200 million customers worldwide. However, Disney+ is hot on its tail, racking up over 100 million customers in just over a year in existence.

