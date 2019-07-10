Netflix now just £3/month for new and existing Sky customers

Sky customers, as well as those looking to sign up to the UK satellite service, can bolt on a Netflix Standard subscription (usually £8.99/month) for just £3 per month. That's hundreds of thousands of hours of content for the price of a Tesco meal deal!

Netflix Standard allows users to stream in HD to up to two devices simultaneously and the offer is available to both new Netflix subscribers and current ones too. In fact, if you already have an £11.99 Netflix Premium account – which allows 4K content and up to 4 simultaneous devices – then you get to keep all of that when switching to the £3 Sky deal.

There’s no added contract beyond a simple one-month rolling arrangement.

The only provisos for all of this are that you sign up to or already use one of the Sky Q packages, which start at £25 per month with the Netflix ‘Ultimate on Demand’ bolt-on included.

