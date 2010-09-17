Standing 106cm tall, the new speaker uses two 16.5cm bass units, and a 46mm flat panel Balanced Mode Radiator for the midband and treble.

The bass units operate in separate 15-litre sealed enclosures with 'controlled low-hysteresis air pressure equalisers', Naim saying that 'A true sealed box is virtually impossible in the world of loudspeaker design. Air leaks are usually non-symmetrical, introducing non-linearity in drive unit performance reducing the gains so hard fought for in the lab.'

The bass drivers themselves use long-fibre paper cones, a 38mm voice coil and a pressure die-cast chassis, while the BMR has a Nomex honeycomb construction, and has an elastomeric mounting to decouple if from the the cabinet.

Bass extension goes down to 36Hz in room, and the treble up to 35kHz.

Sensitivity is quoted as 88dB/W/m, the nominal/minimum impedance is 4ohms, and the speakers are suitable for amplifiers from 35W to 130W.

The multilayer MDF cabinet has curved sides and a sloping top to reduce standing waves, and is decoupled from the die-cast plinth by a leaf-spring. The crossover is similarly mounted.

The speakers will be available from November, at £2995 a pair in standard finishes, £3295 in gloss white and £3395 in rosewood.



