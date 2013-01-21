Just announced by Myryad is its new Z200 Series of hi-fi components: the Z210 CD player, Z230 FM tuner and Z240 stereo amplifier.

Said to feature 'ultra-clean, minimalistic styling, excellent build quality and outstanding sonic performance', the three are now available, at £595 for the tuner, and £695 apiece for CD player and amplifier.

The Z210 is described as 'a pure audiophile CD player', using multiple, separately-regulated power supplies, massive reservoir capacitors and proprietary DAC decoupling to ensure it 'delivers a superior sound quality with a truly excellent three dimensional soundstage'.

The tuner, meanwhile, is FM-only, with 29 presets and a built-in clock/alarm function, and a sound balanced for 'clarity, warmth and ambience'.

But why FM-only? Myryad's Alex Munro explains that 'First and foremost it’s simply about sound quality. It’s true that there is a greater proliferation on stations available via digital radio but every audiophile knows good FM broadcasts are still audibly better than DAB.'

He adds that 'The second reason is purely pragmatic. Myryad is exported to many countries around the world, a lot of which don’t have DAB services.'

The Z240 amplifier uses shortened signal paths with just one high-speed low-loss series capacitor in each channel, and discrete 'soft recovery' ultrafast rectifiers to improve dynamic range by reducing induced RF noise. And the internal wiring from output devices to speaker terminals uses QED Silver Anniversary XT cable.

The company says that the amplifier 'delivers extended, weighty and controlled bass, open and detailed mid-range, and added top-end air and sweetness'.

All three models are available in black or silver.

