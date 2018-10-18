Moon launches £399 110LP v2 phono preamplifier

Moon has launched a new dedicated phono preamplifier, the 110LP v2, designed to sit between your record player and amplifier to improve your vinyl performance.

A phono preamplifier like the 110LP v2 is a necessity for systems in which neither the turntable, or the amplifier it’s connected to, has a phono stage. Alternatively, the 110LP v2 can act as an upgrade over a system’s existing phono stage.

The 110LP v2 can cartridge match using three pairs of switches discreetly located on the aluminium chassis’ underside (as you can see above). There are adjustable settings for impedance loading (47k ohms, 475 ohms, 100 ohms and 10 ohms), capacitance loading, and gain settings for moving magnet and moving coil cartridges (40dB, 50dB, 54dB, 60dB and 66dB).

As well as providing more adjustment options than the original mark one version, the 110LP v2 also makes gains over its predecessor with a 24V power supply.

The Moon 110LP v2 will be available in a black finish in November, priced £399.

