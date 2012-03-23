Monster used last night's opening of Harrods' revamped technology department to launch four new ranges of headphones.

First unveiled at CES in Las Vegas last January, the Monster Gratitude, Inspiration, Diamond Tears and Disel Vektre headphones were shown off on the catwalk at Harrods.

The Gratitudes are high-performance in-ear headphones developed in conjunction with Earth Wind and Fire, while the Inspiration line (above) is Monster's first over-ear, noise-cancelling headphone.

For those who like a bit more bling to their cans, the Diamond Tears - Edge models (right) feature a "bold, jewellery-like appearance with a multi-faceted design", we're told.

Meanwhile the Diesel Vektr on-ear headphones are designed for comfort and "blend the world of fashion and great sound", Monster claims.

You can find out more about the new Monster headphone range in our original CES 2012 news story.

