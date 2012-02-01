Designed to "beat the Arctic conditions", the Midland Subzero headphones are integrated in to a pair of fur-lined ear warmers for ultimate comfort and warmth.
They promise noise isolation and an adjustable neckband, they come complete with an in-line mic and remote for taking calls on your iPhone and controlling your tunes.
You can also connect a separate cable for connecting to a compatible radio transceiver with a 2-pin plug.
Available in a choice of white, pink, yellow, black, red and camouflage finishes, the Midland Subzero headphones are on sale for £35.
