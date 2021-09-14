McIntosh X123 A/V Processor upgraded with HDMI 2.1 gaming and 8K

McIntosh has brought the next-generation of gaming and 8K resolution fun to its premium McIntosh X123 A/V Processor. As of September, all new McIntosh X123 A/V Processors shipped will come with three HDMI 2.1-certified ports including all the en vogue gaming standards plus one or two which are even ahead of the curve.

That means VRR, ALLM, QMS (quick media switching) and 4K gaming at 120fps as well as the inclusion of HDMI QFT to truly minimise input lag. As well as gaming, HDMI 2.1 also brings support for 8K too and the ability for this unit to upscale content to 8K levels.

The only bad news is for those who have already bought the original version of the McIntosh X123 A/V Processor because it won't be possible to upgrade to the 8K and HDMI 2.1 abilities through an OTA update to the firmware. Sad times.

Of the 10 HDMI ports in the new model, there's only one input which is HDMI 2.1-rated. The two other HDMI 2.1 sockets are outputs. While that might not be a problem at present the introduction of an 8K optical disc standard or an 8K media streamer could lead to a fair bit of hot-swapping.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

The original 4K McIntosh MX123 A/V Processor was released in February 2020. The 8K model will still support 13.2 discrete channels, as well as features such as eARC, Dolby Atmos (including Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer), DTS:X, Auro-3D, Sony's 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG.

There’s AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, IMAX Enhanced and DSD128 and ALAC 192kHz support in addition to Audyssey MultEQ XT32 calibration too.

All of the HDMI sockets support HDCP 2.3, Rec. 2020, 4:4:4 colour spacing, Dynamic Lip-sync and 3D Video pass-through.

Naturally, all of this extra goodness comes at a slight uptick in price point. The 8K and HDMI 2.1-rated McIntosh MX123 A/V Processor now costs £10,495 ($8000). That's £500 ($500) more than before.

