Lovefilm continues to strengthen its streaming video service with the addition of Twentieth Century Fox's catalogue, bringing subscribers more new and old films and TV shows.

The deal is tied to the 'second pay window' – giving Lovefilm the exclusive streaming rights to Twentieth Century Fox's film content a few months after the 'first pay window' in which Sky Movies and the like get first dibs.

The deal means that users of the Lovefilm Instant streaming service will be able to catch 2011's blockbusters from March 2013 onwards, and before competitors like Netflix.

Twentieth Century Fox is also handing over its TV content, so July will see Lovefilm get more TV shows including the complete series of 24, Prison Break, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, and early seasons of Sons of Anarchy.

Last month saw Lovefilm get exclusive streaming rights of Universal Pictures' movies and break out HD movie streaming.

