Linn re-enters custom install market with Kustom DSM network player

Linn has announced its next product: a multi-zone network music player for the custom installation market. It sees the Glasgow-based high-end hi-fi brand return to the market, having initially entered it 25 years ago with its Knekt multi-room system.

The Kustom DSM utilises the company’s latest streaming technology developed for its recently launched, five-star Selekt DSM (which bodes well), but packages it in an easy-to-install solution that works in solo or within any smart home automation system.

Linn’s first one box, multi-zone DSM player comes with a choice of two board designs: 2 stream/4 zone that sends two audio streams to a maximum of four different zones (£2825), and 4 stream/8 zone that sends four audio streams to a maximum of eight different zones (£5650).

(Image credit: Linn)

You can connect multiple units together to accommodate any size of installation, and drivers for two of the major custom integration brands, Crestron and Control4, means that the Kustom DSM can slot into an existing smart home system. Naturally, it also works with Linn’s own Kazoo control app.

Analogue and digital inputs are present and correct, with the rear panel housing HDMI ARC, TOSLINK, SPDIF and a pair of RCAs. Each zone has a pair of RCA outputs for connection to downstream components, too.

The hand-built Linn Kustom DSM is available now and comes with a five-year warranty.

MORE:

See all Linn review

Hands on: Linn Series 3 review

CEDIA Expo 2019: news and highlights from the CEDIA show