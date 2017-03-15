LG's OLED TVs were some of the most impressive sets of 2016 and we now know prices for the class of 2017.

The entry-level LG B7 range features both 55in and 65in sets that will cost around £2999 and £4499 respectively. Both are due on sale during the second week of April.

Moving up a level, the C7 series comes in identical sizes, with identical pricing; the 55in version is due at the end of March with the 65in set to follow in mid-April.

So what's the difference? It's mainly the design - the C7 has a premium aluminum 'Alpine stand' and a two-tone bezel while the B7 has a simpler 'Crescent stand' and bezel design.

Next comes the E7 range of OLED TVs, again available in 55in and 65in sizes. The 55in version should hit shops around mid-April for £3499, with the big brother following in early May for £4999.

LG's G7 Signature range sees a jump in screen sizes, to 65in and 77in. £6999 should be enough to secure you the 65in model with the 77in set commanding a hefty £19,999.

Last but by no means least is LG's W7 Signature range of crazily-thin 'wallpaper' OLED TVs. These come with their own dedicated Dolby Atmos soundbar-cum-receiver-box, complete with upward-firing speakers - and are expensive.

The 65in version will cost around £7999 when it goes on sale at the end of March. The 77in version arrives a little later in the year, August to be precise, and will cost a cool £24,999.

