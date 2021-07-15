LG rollable OLED TV goes on sale in the US for $100,000

LG's rollable OLED TV is going on sale in the US but, as you would expect, it doesn't come cheap. That's putting it mildly – the LG Signature OLED R will cost a staggering $100,000 when it goes on sale in August, The Verge reports. Ouch.

Still, this is no ordinary TV. First shown off in 2019, it's a fully rollable model whose screen retracts into its rectangular base. It first went on sale in South Korea last October, but this US launch will bring it to a much bigger market, and its first in the western world.

As well as the undoubted wow factor of having a TV unfurl at your command, it's a handy space-saving device – how many other 65-inch TVs will take up so little room in your lounge?

It has some neat extras, too. You can choose between four colours for the wool speaker cover, and even have your name engraved on the brushed aluminium base, which doubles as a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

It can unfurl halfway too, to activate a mode that LG calls Line View. This displays a clock, photos, music controls and more. That way the TV is useful even when you're not watching TV.

While not the most advanced set around in terms of feature sets, it's still better than many, thanks to Dolby Vision, 120Hz 4K gaming, variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, too. Now, you just have to decide which wing of the house it goes in.

