The SB-100 sound bar uses Sonic Emotion's 3D sound technology to create the illusion of surround sound without the need, naturally, for the 5.1 speaker set-up.



Inside the sound bar you'll find six 10-watt speakers and a 20-watt subwoofer, giving the unit a total output of 80 watts.

The device has two line inputs and an auxiliary input but no sign of any digital connections.

Andy Macaluso, director of sales and marketing at Sonic Emotion, says: “We're excited that Lenco has chosen Sonic Emotion 3D sound technology as a way of providing their customers with a simple-to-use yet unbeatable sounding device.”

He believes it is “exactly what today's consumers demand". We will have to reserve judgement for now but at £150, direct from the Lenco UK website, it's certainly affordable...

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.