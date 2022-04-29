Klipsch ProMedia Heritage is a 2.1 desktop speaker system for your home office or TV

Klipsch has launched a 220W desktop speaker system that apes the mid-century design of the company's iconic Heresy loudspeakers.

The ProMedia Heritage 2.1﻿ Multimedia Speaker System comprises a pair of satellite speakers (2 x 35W) and an 8-inch wired subwoofer (150W). The fabric grilles match the company's Heritage speakers, while the luxe "wood grain vinyl" finish comes in black or walnut.

If you hate the look of 'typical' PC speakers, these could be just the ticket.

Klipsch says the system works well for gamers, in concert with a TV, and as a small-footprint hi-fi system. Each satellite boasts a 1-inch soft dome tweeter on Klipsch's propriety 'Tractrix' horns plus a 3-inch woofer, so this workstation wonder should pack a decent punch.

Bluetooth technology allows for wireless streaming from multiple sources, be it a computer, smartphone, tablet or games console. There's also a USB-A socket and a pair of RCA analogue inputs. Completing the system is a wireless remote and you also get a 3.5mm-to-stereo RCA cable thrown in too.

The Klipsch ProMedia Heritage 2.1﻿ Multimedia Speaker System should be available now from the company's website, priced at $349, and from Costco for $240 (membership required). UK buyers can snag one online for £359 (around AU$630).

