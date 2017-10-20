Support for Spotify Connect looks set to arrive on the LS50 Wireless system, allowing Spotify Premium subscribers to stream the service’s 30 million song catalogue straight from Spotify, using the app as a remote control.

The new feature expands the KEF’s impressive connectivity list, which already includes DLNA streaming, Tidal integration and Bluetooth, as well as playback via its physical inputs: stereo analogue, optical and USB Type B connectors.

We already thought the LS50 Wireless was impressive enough to give it a 2017 Award, but with Spotify often the first go-to streaming service integrated into a network hi-fi system, what with its 60 million subscription base, Spotify Connect on the LS50 Wireless certainly further broadens the system’s appeal.

To activate Spotify Connect, LS50 Wireless owners will have to update both their speaker’s firmware and the accompanying Android and iOS app.

