John Lewis Black Friday: save £300 on this Award-winning Sony 49-inch TV

Fancy saving £300 on the 2019 What Hi-Fi Award-winning Sony 49-inch KD-49XG9005 TV? It's reduced from £1099 to £799 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

This five-star 2019 4K HDR LED TV is mighty impressive. As we put it in our review, "Sony’s effort has been rewarded – this might just be the best 49in TV you can currently buy".

Sony 49-inch KD-49XG9005 4K Smart TV £1099 £799 at John Lewis

We praised this 2019 Award-winner's flagship-quality picture, superb pedigree, brilliant colours, excellent motion and solid sound. In short, we loved it. But here's the good news: you save £300 when you buy one in the John Lewis Black Friday say. View Deal

We’re used to 49in TVs offering slightly less technical firepower than their much larger siblings but the XG9005 bucks that trend by offering a host of fancy features.

You get Sony's X1 Extreme chip, which delivers a superbly-crisp picture, plus decent sound and plenty of built-in streaming options, including all of the major catch-up TV services, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies & TV. Those last three all deliver 4K and HDR, right up to Dolby Vision in the case of Netflix and Amazon.

Surprisingly, this TV offers near-flagship performance in a smaller package. This is an excellent TV to watch and its app selection leaves you wanting for little. Buy with confidence – and save £300 while you can.

