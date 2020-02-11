ISE 2020: Samsung now has a 583-inch 8K microLED version of The Wall

Samsung never misses a chance to show-off its ever-growing array of displays, and the company is making its mark at ISE in Amsterdam with a new, super-size version of The Wall.

The Wall, you may remember, is a modular microLED design that enables the creation of huge, bezel-less screens at pretty much and size and resolution you can imagine. Aimed at very high-end consumers, there's now an option for commercial applications, The Wall for Business.

And it means business, with The Wall for Business offering a wall-breaking 583-inch 8K version, the largest ever unveiled, alongside 219- and 292-inch 4K versions.

The Wall sports a whole host of technology alongside those microLEDs, with Black Seal technology promising those inky deep black levels, AI upscaling ensuring optimum performance with lower resolution content, and Quantum HDR aiming to deliver optimum peak brightness and contrast in every scene.

(Image credit: Future)

InFrame and Infinity Design allude to the fact Samsung can deliver The Wall for Business in almost any size and shape, and without a visible bezel, ideal for matching any wall or room.

There are in fact two models, the IW008J and IW008R, with the latter offering a slight jump in specs – thinner, 2000 rather than 1600 nits peak brightness, a 100/120Hz refresh rate rather than 50/60 Hz. The IW008R also features smart functions such as entertainment and ambient modes, Netflix, YouTube and Bixby voice control.

Samsung has also unveiled the latest 2020 QLED 8K SMART signage – the world’s first 8K display capable of 24/7 operation.

The QPT-8K offers HDR10+ tech, 100 percent colour volume, perfect colour accuracy and 2000 nit peak brightness. The new signage is designed to be wall-mounted and is available in 65-, 75-, 82- and 98-inch models.

