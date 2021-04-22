Is movie streaming coming to PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus could soon include access to blockbuster movies. A logo for 'PlayStation Plus Video Pass' leaked on Sony's official website today, sparking rumours that subscribers could get the chance to stream top Sony Pictures titles such as Bloodshot and Venom.

The leak, spotted by VGC, appeared in Polish but was quickly translated into (broken) English: “A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22. The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland.”

Not familiar with PS Plus? The subscription service offers gamers access to between two and four free PS5, PS4 and PSP games a month in return for a fixed fee. Sony produces a vast amount of movie and TV content, so it makes sense to bundle some of it with PlayStation Plus.

Today's leak could also be tied to Sony's March announcement that the PlayStation Store will stop offering TV and movie content for purchase and rental from 31st August 2021. Will PS Plus eventually offer gamers a handpicked selection of games and movies each month? We'll have to see.

PS Plus isn't struggling – the service recently hit 47.4 million active subscribers and celebrated 22% year on year growth – but it's no secret that Sony is facing stiff competition on the gaming from the excellent-value Xbox Game Pass, and on the movie front from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV (all of which can be found on the PS5 and PS4).

In recent weeks, the Japanese tech giant has acquired anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175billion and launched Bravia Core, its 4K HDR streaming service. Is PlayStation Plus Video Pass part of a wider Sony plan to up its streaming game by the end of the year? Watch this space.

