iFi hip-dac 2 promises even better performance and full MQA decoding

The original and rather splendid iFi hip-dac is one of iFi’s most popular portable USB DAC/headphone amps. Now, some 21 months after the original hip-dac launched, iFi has updated it – and not just with a new 'Sunset Orange' paint job either.

While the iFi hip-dac 2's obvious new feature is the anodised finish applied to its aluminium enclosure (replacing the original’s Petrol Blue hue) under the hood there are a number of enhancements.

The inaugural hip-dac's 8-core XMOS chip, which processes the data received over USB, has been replaced by a new-generation 16-core XMOS processor, boasting double the clock speed and four times the memory. This chip was initially introduced to iFi’s latest DACs at higher price points, including the flagship iDSD Diablo, and is now trickling down to iFi’s entry-level devices, including the hip-dac 2.

Possibly the biggest draw of this new chip is that its enhanced processing power enables the hip-dac 2 to deliver full MQA decoding. To clarify: the complete ‘three unfold’ decoding process is performed internally, as opposed to just the final unfold in the manner of an MQA ‘renderer’ – the method which accounts for the vast majority of MQA-supporting DAC/headphone amps around the hip-dac 2’s price point, including the original hip-dac. This should make the hip-dac 2 an excellent shout for subscribers of Tidal’s Masters tier, which uses the MQA codec for its hi-res catalogue.

(Image credit: iFi)

The iFi hip-dac 2 also utilises a new version of iFi’s GMT (Global Master Timing) circuitry, featuring a new crystal clock. Here, extensive clock-locking promises to eradicate jitter (digital distortion), using iFi’s GMT femto-precision clocking system – upgraded in the hip-dac 2 – to maintain the integrity of the digital signal until conversion to analogue.

Other than these changes, the hip-dac 2 retains all the features that made the original a five-star portable USB DAC/headphone amp, including the Burr-Brown DAC chip that iFi uses extensively in its products, meaning that hi-res PCM and DXD is supported at sampling rates up to 384kHz, alongside DSD from 2.8MHz to 12.4MHz (DSD64, 128 and 256).

Thanks to the Burr-Brown chip’s True Native design, PCM and DSD take separate pathways too, thus enabling both to remain ‘bit-perfect’ in their native form right through to analogue conversion – not always the case with portable DAC/headphone amps.

Either side of the hip-dac 2's rotary volume control, the pair of LEDs change colour to indicate the format and sampling rate of the digital audio being played.

The amp stage promises to deliver 400mW into a 32-ohm headphone load, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of headphone and earphone types with power to spare. iFi assures users that even high-impedance headphones are handled with ease, thanks to output voltage of 6.3V into 600 ohms (from the balanced output).

To further tailor the output to suit connected headphones, the hip-dac 2's amp stage boasts a switchable gain – a feature called PowerMatch. As the name suggests, this matches the level of drive to the headphone load, adjusting input sensitivity and thereby signal strength. With high-sensitivity in-ear monitors, for example, iFi says to leave PowerMatch at its lower setting to promote a silent, hiss-free background. But if your headphones benefit from a higher level of drive – such as many on- and over-ear types – press the PowerMatch button to increase gain.

XBass is another user-selectable feature – billed as a "sophisticated form of ‘bass boost’ that enhances low frequencies without muddying the midrange, particularly useful with earphones and open-back headphones that may lack deep bass". It operates entirely in the analogue domain rather than messing with the digital signal via DSP and may be switched in or out of the signal path.

(Image credit: iFi)

The hip-dac 2’s USB input handles audio data up to 32-bit/384kHz and supports the ‘SuperSpeed’ USB 3.0 standard, as well as USB 2.0. It is asynchronous, meaning that the data rate is regulated solely by the hip-dac 2’s specialised audio clock circuitry in a bid for accurate, jitter-free data transfer from the source device.

In terms of connections, the iFi hip-dac 2 features two USB ports – Type A for audio data and USB-C for charging. Unusually, the Type A input features a ‘male’ connector, which offers an advantage to users of iPhones and iPads with Lightning ports, because it accepts Apple’s Lightning to USB Camera Adapter directly without requiring an additional female-to-male USB adaptor. So, iFi hip-dac 2 presents a neat gateway to fully enjoy Apple Music's new Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless tiers, too.

Two outputs are provided: a 3.5mm socket for headphones with a single-ended cable/connector, and a 4.4mm Pentaconn output enabling headphones equipped with balanced connectivity to take full advantage of the hip-dac 2’s differential amp design. And remember, the 3.5mm output benefits from iFi’s proprietary S-Balanced circuitry, promising to cut crosstalk and related distortion in half when used with regular, single-ended headphone connections and especially beneficial with high-sensitivity in-ear monitors.

The hip-dac 2’s 2200mAh battery should, says the company, last for 8-12 hours of playing time, depending on volume level and how power-hungry the connected headphones are. It comes bundled with three USB cables: a USB-C OTG (On-The-Go) cable, ideal for connecting Android devices and PCs/Macs with USB-C ports; a USB-A cable; and a USB-A to USB-C charging cable. (The Apple Lightning to USB adapter required to connect iOS devices is purchased separately.)

Both the original hip-dac and the new hip-dac 2 sport a robust 102x70x14mm pocketable extruded aluminium enclosure, but if you want to add further protection for that anodised metallic finish, iFi has released a new hip-case too. Made from vegan-friendly ‘faux suede’ in cool Dove Grey with stitch detail and an embroidered iFi badge, the hip-case fits both the hip-dac and hip-dac 2 like a glove.

The iFi hip-dac 2 is available now In Sunset Orange at an RRP of £189, just £40 dearer than the initial launch price of the inaugural hip-dac (which is still available for £149 while stocks last). The hip-case is also available in Dove Grey for £29. When official pricing for the US, Australia and the rest of the world is known, we'll update this page.

MORE:

Listen to our pick of the 13 of the best hi-res albums on Tidal Masters

Or our roundup of 11 of the best spatial audio tracks in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Looking for a DAC? Our collection of the best DACs 2021: USB, portable and desktop DACs can help