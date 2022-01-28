Huge Samsung Galaxy S22 leak suggests prices and specs for new phones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is due to launch on 9th February, and now a huge leak has revealed pretty much every detail you could want to know. Keen to find out the prices and full specs for each handset in the range? Read on!

The leak comes courtesy of German tech site WinFuture . Let's run down everything it contains.

The standard Galaxy S22 is expected to be the baby of the line-up. It's claimed that will have a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. The maximum brightness is said to be 1500 nits, while the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

It's powered by a 4nm Exynos 2200 chip with an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and AMD RDNA 2 graphics. In terms of wireless connections, it boasts Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

On the camera front, the 50MP main sensor should be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens, with a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

There's also a 3700mAh battery inside the 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm body. It weighs 167g, and pricing is said to start at €849 (around £630, $849, AU$1150).

The Galaxy S22 Plus is the step-up model. At 6.6 inches, the screen is a little bigger, with a 2340 x1080-pixel resolution and peak brightness of 1750 nits. The battery is also a bit bigger, at 4,500mAh.

It measures 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm and weighs 195g – otherwise, the specs are the same as the standard S22. It's claimed pricing will start at €1049 (around £780, $1049, AU$1425).

The S22 Ultra is bigger still. Its AMOLED screen measures 6.8 inches, with a resolution of 3080 x 1440 pixels. Its variable refresh rate still tops out at 120Hz, but can go down all the way to 1Hz. Like the S22 Plus, its maximum brightness is 1750 nits.

It will offer the same cameras as the outgoing Galaxy S21 Ultra (a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide and two 10MP telephoto lenses, plus a periscope lens; plus a 40MP selfie snapper). But image processing is said to have improved dramatically over its predecessor.

The S22 Ultra measures 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm, and weighs 227g (partly thanks to the 5000mAh battery and built-in S Pen stylus). Pricing should start at €1249 (around £930, $1249, AU$1700).

Pretty much as we expected, then. While there aren't a lot of new details, this leak seems to confirm a lot of the information that's already been gathered.

The Galaxy S22 range will launch on 9th February and go on sale from 25th February. It's expected to be joined by the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets, headed up by the huge 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

