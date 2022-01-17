Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet coming soon, and it's huge

The Samsung Galaxy S22 isn't the only new device Samsung has coming soon – there's a new tablet up its sleeve, too. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra promises to be a dream for movie lovers, with a huge, high resolution, high refresh rate screen, according to a leak spotted by WinFuture.

At 14.6 inches large, the screen is over 1.5 inches bigger than the biggest iPad Pro's. It's an AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate – the latter matches some of the best smartphones, and should mean no blurring no matter how frantic the on-screen action becomes.

Like the rumoured Galaxy S22 Ultra, it's also said to offer support for the S Pen stylus, so you can write and doodle on the screen.

You'll find dual 12-megapixel cameras in a notch on the front, and there's plenty of power under the hood, with 16GB of RAM. Storage-wise, we're looking at 512GB, plus expandable microSD card support.

The Tab S8 Ultra should be joined by the standard Tab S8 and the Tab S8+. The standard model will reportedly have an 11-inch LCD screen, while the Tab S8+ should have a 12.7-inch AMOLED screen. Both of these models will have near-identical specs, with one 12-megapixel front camera, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

All three models will reportedly offer the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, dual rear cameras (a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide), Dolby Atmos-enabled quad speakers and the option of 5G. All of their screens will be 120Hz, too.

About the only details missing are Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices and release date. But if Samsung does hold its Unpacked event on 8th February, as expected, chances are we'll find out then.

