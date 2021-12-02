Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks point to supercharged cameras, Note-style S22 Ultra

Christmas songs are on the radio, which means it must be time for more leaks concerning Samsung's next Galaxy S phones. Noted leaker Ice universe has spilled the proverbial beans on the new handsets, revealing that not only will they feature upgraded cameras, but also that the S22 Ultra will resemble the MIA Galaxy Note range.

First up, those cameras. Ice universe revealed in a tweet (in Japanese, via Tom's Guide) that the S22 and S22 Plus (or possibly Pro, depending on what Samsung names it) will feature 50-megapixel sensors in their main cameras.

This is probably the GN5 sensor that Samsung unveiled earlier this year, and that also features in the Google Pixel 6. Reviewers have praised Google's handset for its photographic skills, which bodes well for the S22 range.

As well as full 50-megapixel snaps, the sensor can take lower-resolution 12.5-megapixel stills using a process called 'pixel-binning'. Why would you want to do bin precious pixels? The images will take up less space on your phone, and they should have better brightness levels too.

The S21 and S21 Plus have 12-megapixel main cameras, so the S22 should mark a notable improvement in the photography department.

The telephoto camera should also get a better zoom. The S21/S21Plus' telephoto cameras have a 3x hybrid zoom, but the S22 range should upgrade to a 3x optical zoom, with no digital zoom involved, according to Ice universe. However, the resolution will drop from 48 megapixels to 10 megapixels, so it'll be interesting to see how Samsung maintains the same image quality.

They also claim the ultrawide and front-facing cameras should maintain the same 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel resolutions respectively as the S21 range. However, these could be augmented by more advanced software, which could improve the image quality.

Now, the S22 Ultra. The same leaker has shared also some photos of what purports to be the top-tier device in the S22 family. And it looks a lot like a Galaxy Note phone.

Samsung didn't launch a new Note phone in 2021, so chances are it's trying to placate fans by turning the new Galaxy S22 Ultra into a Note-esque device.

Look at that squared-off look, complete with a flat top and bottom edge, and you can start to see some of the design DNA. The S22 Ultra is also rumoured to have an in-built S Pen stylus, which would really complete the look.

It's thought to pack a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED screen with a variable 120Hz refresh rate, which are specs worthy of a new Note handset.

There's no word on where Ice universe sourced these photos, nor their information regarding the S22's cameras, so take it all with a pinch of salt for now. We're expecting an official announcement early next year, so there's not long to wait until the S22 cat is well and truly out of the bag.

