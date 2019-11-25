Huawei hooks up with Devialet to launch Smart X smart speaker

Huawai is getting serious about sound: the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has buddied up with Devialet to launch a voice-activated smart speaker.

The 20cm-high Huawei Smart X features a 60-watt double subwoofer and 360-degree surround sound. French high-end audio brand Devialet, best known in this market for its wireless speakers such as the Phantom, is co-engineering the sound.

Inside the sleek metal cylinder, you'll find a couple of the French firm's patented sound technologies. There's Devialet's 'Push-Push' subwoofers, which cancel out vibrations for a deeper punch, plus 'Speaker Active Matching', which promises to "perfectly recreate sound as the artist intended, offering high-fidelity sound reproduction with zero distortion".

The top is where the controls are and there's a cool rainbow light effect to liven things up when the speaker is on or Huawei's 'Xiaoyi' AI voice assistant is active.

(Image credit: Huawei)

There's Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi for streaming, plus six built-in microphones that can pick up voice commands from up to five metres away. You'll also be able to control compatible smart light bulbs, a robot vacuum cleaner and TV using Huawei’s HiLink app.

The Smart X isn't Huawei's first attempt at a smart speaker. That was the Cube AI, a £70 Google Home look-a-like that launched in 2018. This collaboration with Devialet should certainly level-up sound quality.

Tempted? The Huawei Smart X available to pre-order in mainland China today, with Chinese stores set to take delivery of stock on 5th December. A stereo pair costs RMB 3888 (£430 / $550).

Sadly it doesn't appear for the moment like the Smart X will be finding its way to Western markets.

MORE:

Best wireless speakers 2019: wonderful wireless speakers