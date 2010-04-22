There's a separates Cambridge Audio hi-fi system (A1 amp + iPod dock) with Wharfedale Diamond 9.0 speakers for just under £120.

And you can get £300 off Philips's wireless WACS7500 streaming music system, now £399.95.

If you need a small micro system for the bedroom or kitchen, Richer is offering Onkyo's CR435 (without speakers) for £119.95.

Home cinema entusiasts can pick up a Sony DAV-DZ680W 5.1 DVD home cinema in a box system for £249.95 (saving £150), or there's the Q Acoustics 1010i 5.1 speaker package for £279.95.

As for TVs, take your pick from the Samsung LE32B350 at £269.95, LG 37LF7700 at £399.95 and Panasonic Viera TX-P50S10 at £699.95.

