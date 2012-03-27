With Easter approacing, Amazon has kicked off its Easter sale on DVDs and Blu-rays, which runs until April 8th.

We've had a quick look this morning, and Blu-ray deals on offer for popular TV shows include Dexter (Season 5) for £21.97, House (Season 7) at £16.89 and Heroes (Season 1-4) £36.97.

And if you need to catch up on Mad Men before season 5 starts, seasons 1-3 are available on DVD for £16.97.

On the film front, there's Alien Anthology for £9.97, the Jurassic Park Trilogy at £14.97 and X-Men Quadrilogy £10.47, all on Blu-ray

For the kids, there are boxset bargains such as Toy Story 1-3 on DVD for £16.47, or Blu-ray at £18.47, and Cars, Cars 2 and Cars Toon (DVD) for £21.97.

Or you can get two Disney DVDs for £13.99.

All these and more can be found in the Amazon Easter Sale.

