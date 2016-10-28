Hisense is bringing out a new 4K television, the H55M6600.

The TV will be able to stream 4K content from Amazon Video, YouTube and Netflix.

Of course, if you prefer your connections, there are physical inputs: four HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.0, and three USB inputs including one USB 3.0.

MORE: BBC plans to launch 4K Ultra HD content on iPlayer

As well as Ultra HD, the M6600 supports HDR video and there's also a quad core processor to upscale lower quality broadcasts.

While this isn't the only curved television that Hisense has made - the K720 and the XT910 have laid some ground for the company - it is the first at this price.

The M6600 is available now for £700 from AO and Amazon.

MORE: Remix IO wants to be your all-in-one 4K media streamer

MORE: Best 4K TVs