Grooveshark has closed the German arm of its music streaming business, blaming high operation costs.

German users woke to find a message on the site announcing the closure and suggesting users contact GEMA, the local music rights organisation, if they wanted to help reduce operating costs for companies such as Grooveshark.

Grooveshark is a free, web-based music streaming service, which has over 30 million users with around 10% of those in Germany.

The streaming service is currently involved in a legal dispute with Universal, the record label wanting compensation for tracks it says Grooveshark hasn't paid to license and stream to users.

