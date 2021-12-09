Google Stadia gaming now available on select LG TVs

The Google Stadia gaming service is now available on recently released LG TVs. Those running LG's WebOS 5.0 (or later) user platform can now download Stadia from the LG Content Store in all 22 countries where the gaming service is available.

For the uninitiated, Stadia gives you access to over 200 games like Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3 and Baldur’s Gate 3. There are also all sorts of free games and demos available, which are instantly playable with no downloads required. All you need is a compatible controller.

You can also pay £8.99 ($9.99) a month for Stadia Pro, which gives you access to over 30 games (with new titles added every month) plus exclusive discounts on games and add-on content. Pro also supports 4K picture quality with HDR and 5.1 surround sound. Sign up to Stadia today and you can bag a free month trial of Stadia Pro.

A lot of LG's latest OLED TVs feature VRR and ALLM, which, along with their low input lags, make them ideal for gaming. One prime candidate is the LG OLED65C1, which picked up a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award for being the best gaming TV out there.

