Gift shopping? Amazon's launched its last-minute Christmas deals

We know: you did read our Christmas gift guides, but its been a busy month and now the big day is looming fast and the list of people you're supposed to buy for seems to grow by the hour.

Don't fret, Amazon's gone and launched a whole host of last-minute Christmas deals that should take the stress out of gifting.

Obviously you'll want to buy quality as well as save a bit of cash (and time) so we've rounded up a couple of our top picks:

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker (white) £140 £100

Another five star Bluetooth performer which adds a USB port for charging a smartphone or tablet and boasts impressive 20-hour battery life. A great product with great sound and a tidy saving.View Deal

If you need clarification regarding the excellence of the products listed above, a glance at our reviews of both the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom and JBL Charge 4 should help.

While we cannot vouch for the exact model of the Bose headphones, they'll be well worth the (small) investment if, as we expect, they share the same energetic sound and powerful bass as their namesake Bose SoundSport Wireless in-ears.

It's worth mentioning that while we know the end date of the sales (22nd December), we don't know how long Amazon's stock will last. So, there's no time like the present to buy that present.

