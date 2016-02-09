We first parked our posteriors in the Lobster Chair at CES 2016 - we were actually so taken with this crazy-looking crustacean that we handed it a What Hi-Fi? Stars of CES Award.

If you missed it first time round, the Lobster Chair is the brainchild of Danish designers Lund and Paarmann, and has been carved into shape by high-end furniture makers Kvist Industries. Gamut has helped tailor a version specifically for music junkies.

The chair has been designed to shield your ears from reflections coming from behind the listening position. Gamut also claims to have made provision so the chair stops sound from reflecting on the forward-facing surfaces on either side of the listener's head.

MORE: Stars of CES 2016 Awards winners revealed

This has been achieved through the use of special acoustic dampening material (available in red or black), to control any sound reflections that could otherwise interfere with the listening experience.

The Lobster Chair costs £3150 on its own. If you want to put your feet up on the matching footrest, it will set you back another £1500.

See all our Gamut reviews