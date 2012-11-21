Frank Harvey Hi-Fi is hosting its biggest ever open day on Saturday 1st December, giving people the chance to see and hear some of the latest and greatest hi-fi and home cinema products around.

AudioQuest, AVA Media, Bryston, Chord Electronics, Cyrus, Diverse Vinyl, Hi-Fi Racks, KEF, Kreisel Sound, PMC, Rega, Sonos and Sony are all confirmed for the day.

Also on show will be the Sony VW1000ES 4K home cinema projector, projecting on to a 108in screen.

Diverse Vinyl will be showing a back catalogue of vinyl as well as new releases. Rega will be showing their current R Series - Brio-R, Apollo-R and DAC - as well as their new RP8 turntable, the Isis CD player and the Osiris amplifier.

The main AV demo room will be hosted by the Bryston SP3 AV processor and 9BSST2 power amplifier, with the latest PMC speakers and a stack of Ken Kreisel Professional Sound subwoofers.

Cyrus will be showing the award-winning Stream XP2 and the company's latest control app, and will be joined by AVA Media, who will be providing music for the day via their Rip-N-Play NAS drive. Sonos will also be present showing their range of multi-room streaming options.

Chord Electronics will be in the other hi-fi room showing their new DSX1000 streamer with the CPA5000 pre-amplifier and SPM1200 power amplifier.

There will be plenty of KEF kit on show, too, including the infamous KEF Blades and the new active X300A loudspeakers.

Special offers, food, drinks and a few prizes to be won – sounds like plenty of reasons to get down to Frank Harvey Hi-Fi in Coventry on December 1st between 10am and 4pm, then!

For more details head over to the Frank Harvey Hi-Fi forum or check out the Hifix website.

