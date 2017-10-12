Trending

Four systems sweep the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2017

Everyone likes simplicity and convenience, but no one wants to sacrifice performance. Here are four brilliant systems that refuse to compromise...

The home entertainment industry's desire to cram ever-more functionality into as small a space has possible expresses itself as 'convergance'. Exactly what constitues a music system these days is more and more difficult to pin down - but we're in no doubt these four winners have what it takes...

Best microsystem

It's not broken, so Denon has wisely chosen not to fix it. The D-M microsystem has evolved over the years until we reach this, the D-M41DAB (£380, above) - a gentle improvement on a product that was already the best of its type. If space is tight and budget a consideration, this is the only game in town.

Best all-in-one systems

All-in-one systems (or, in the case of KEF's LS50 Wireless (£2000, above), all-in-two) are all about plug'n'play convenience - there's nothing else to do once it's attached to the mains.

Revo's brilliant SuperSystem (£550, top) is simple to use, has plenty of options in terms of connectivity and, most important of all, sounds great. The stereo image, inevitably, isn't the biggest - but the SuperSystem is a confident, authoritative and engaging listen. And on top of all that, it looks the business as a little piece of furniture too.

The LS50 Wireless, on the other hand, are perhaps the most fully realised example of an all-in system we've heard. That price isn't insignificant, but we've heard separates systems at similar money that don't sound as convincing - and didn't have half the KEFs' functionality. They didn't look as striking, either.

Best hi-fi systems

Of all the 'audiophile' hi-fi brands dotted around the British Isles, Naim is among the most forward-thinking. Its new Uniti range is proof of its intrepid nature - and this Uniti Atom (£1750, above) is the most accomplished product of its type we've heard all year. Amplification and superb digital-to-analogue conversion are on board, there is a raft of input options, its control app is better than most, and the full-colour display can only be the most expensive and effective Naim could find. If the looks appeal and the price is acceptable, you owe it to yourself to have a listen.

