Focal fleshes out Aria K2 speaker series with Aria K2 906 bookshelf, Aria K2 Centre

Last November, Focal introduced a special edition update to its mid-ranging, 2013-released Aria speaker series called 'Aria K2', represented single-handedly by the Aria K2 936 floorstanders. Now, however, the French company has announced that the range is soon growing to include a bookshelf speaker, the Aria K2 906, and a centre channel, the Aria K2 Centre.

The now three-strong Aria K2 range, which also includes a pair of dedicated KS 900 speaker stands for the Aria K2 906, is hi-fi and home cinema friendly, then. For those wishing to go down the latter route, Focal naturally recommends pairing an Aria K2 surround sound configuration with its Sub 1000 F subwoofer.

As with the existing K2 936, the new additions to the family utilise a next-generation aramid fibre K2 cone, which is essentially an evolution of the iconic Polykevlar cone featured on classic 1980s JMLab speakers. Composed of a very light foam layer, sandwiched between a layer of aramid fibres and a layer of fibreglass, the K2 cone promises "clear and precise sound". Above them (or between them in the case of the Aria K2 Centre) are aluminium/magnesium TNF tweeters, complete with Poron suspension to achieve a smoother sound.

(Image credit: Focal)

Unsurprisingly, the new Aria K2 906 and Aria K2 Centre follow their siblings' suit when it comes to cabinet design, too, sporting "ultra-rigid" constructions that use non-parallel elements in the name of dampening vibrations. They are too available in an Ash Grey finish that is exclusive to Focal and also an option for its flagship Utopia models. That look is complemented by a leather-effect baffle.

The new Focal Aria K2 models will be available later this month, priced £1,200 ($1,990) for a pair of the Aria K2 906 bookshelfs and £749 ($1190) for the Aria K2 centre. The Aria K2 936 lives on, of course, available now for £3699 ($5990) per pair.

MORE:

Read our Focal Aria 905 and Focal Aria 906 reviews

Our pick of the best speakers you can buy in 2021

Here's our recent review of the Focal Shape 65 studio monitor