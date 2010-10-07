Marantz will demonstrate its KI Pearl Lite system of hi-fi components, based heavily on Brand Ambassador Ken Ishiwata's 30th anniversary KI Pearl components.

You'll also be able to qualify for a 20% discount on the total package price for a Marantz CD6003, PM6003 and Mordaunt-Short Aviano 2 hi-fi system.

Over in the Denon room the company will celebrate its 100th anniversary with the UK debut of all six products from its centenary A100 Collection.

This includes the £2500 DP-A100 turntable using direct-drive technology and special DL-A100 cartridge.

If home cinema's more your thing, check out Denon's demo of its just launched AVR-4311 multichannel receiver and matching DBP-4010 universal Blu-ray player.

And while you're in the Denon room, why not enter the company's Anniversary Safe-Crack £5000 competition. There'll be a safe in the room, and if any visitor punches in the correct code he/she will win £5k worth of Denon 100th Anniversary products.

Finally, hi-fi fans will also be able to hear Audiolab's new five-star 8200CD player in action, paired with Castle's new Knight speakers, in the IAG room, and Quad's Elite range of electronics in the Dali room.

These and many, many more new products will be making their first outing at the Manchester Show, so don't miss it! Full details in our special Manchester Show blog.

