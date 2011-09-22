Facebook has announced its latest updates, deeper integrating music and video content from providers such as Spotify and Netflix.

The new Open Graph platfrom will allow you to watch and listen to content within Facebook, share it with friends and enjoy content together with your friends in real time.

Spotify's integration looks one of the most exciting changes, allowing you to play music instantly within Facebook, share it with friends and listen together.

"We hope many more people can enjoy the musical journeys that this integration will bring. Like the thrill of looking through a friend’s music collection and finding a track that blows your mind. Or sending birthday playlists across the planet," said Spotify in a release.

Similar Facebook apps will appear from video, music and news sites such as Netflix, Vevo, Soundcloud and the Guardian newspaper, allowing you to access and share content without leaving the site.

