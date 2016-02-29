It takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Chester (pictured) from 10am to 5pm on Saturday March 12th, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday March 13th. The event is organised by Acoustica Hi-Fi in Chester.

The focus is mainly on two-channel hi-fi, but representatives from Arcam and Classé will be on hand to talk about their home cinema products too.

The following companies have been confirmed as exhibitors: Arcam, Bowers & Wilkins, Chord Cables, Classé, Dynaudio, Focal, Lyra, Naim Audio, REL, Roksan, Spendor and Stax Headphones.

Highlights of the show will, according to the organisers, include:

• Arcam Atmos surround sound system

• New B&W 800 series speakers

• Dynaudio's Emit range of affordable speakers

• Focal Sopra range

• Naim electronics with active Kudos 808 speakers

• Spendor D9 speakers, first shown at Bristol

More details are available via the Acoustica website. The hotel venue is located just off junction 12 of the M53 at the junction with the A41, sat nav postcode CH2 3PD.