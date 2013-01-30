The Sevenoaks Winter Sale is offering savings on plenty of hi-fi and home cinema kit and now there's the chance to get more money off with this special discount code.

Sevenoaks is offering an Arcam Solo Neo CD/DAB network player and a pair of PMC DB1 Gold speakers for a price of £1499, a £600 saving, if you enter an exclusive discount code.

Just head to the Sevenoaks website and enter WHF50 at the online checkout, or quote the code in your local store, to take the sale price of £1549 down a further £50 to £1499.

The five-star-rated Arcam Solo Neo was an upgrade to the original Solo and brought new features such as USB playback and of course the ability to stream music over your network.

