Stars of CES 2014 winner

Power is supplied by a Class D digital amp built into the base of the speaker, and hi-res music files can be played from a computer via the USB connection.

Eclipse says the TD-M1s have been designed for use as desktop speakers or with any TV, Blu-ray player or music system.

The USB connection can handle high-resolution 24-bit/192kHz music files, and the speakers include a low-distortion, non-oversampling digital-to-analogue converter (NOS-DAC) "for clearer sound and a small form factor," says Eclipse.

There's a dedicated iPhone app for use as a remote control, and the system will go on sale in mid-February for a US price of $1300, and in the UK for £999.

We gave the Eclipse TD-M1 speakers a Stars of CES Award 2014.

By Andy Clough

