Dynaudio launches £1299 Xeo 10 active speakers

Earlier this year Dynaudio gave its Xeo active speaker range a punctual lease of life by replacing its 2014-launched Xeo 4 and Xeo 6 models with the newly designed Xeo 20 standmounts and Xeo 30 floorstanders.

And now it's time to give a grand send off to the range's veteran Xeo 2 bookshelf speakers, which we gave five stars and an award to.

Dynaudio has decided to update (and replace) them with the all-new Xeo 10s.

While the Xeo 10s keep their predecessor’s 28mm soft dome tweeter, their 14cm MSP mid/bass driver has been reworked. Their DSP-based crossover has been re-tuned, too, which the Danish brand says has improved dispersion, as well as performance at high volume levels.

Visually, the Xeo 10s introduce a new aluminium baffle finish and come with the updated remote control that is also boxed with the Xeo 20s and Xeo 30s. The new handset can also control the optional Dynaudio Connect box, which offers additional inputs.

Speaking of which, the Xeo 10s have optical, RCA and 3.5mm inputs of their own.

